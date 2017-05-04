Police say Appalachian State football...

Police say Appalachian State football player stabbed

15 hrs ago

Authorities in North Carolina say a football player at Appalachian State University was stabbed in a parking lot during a fight. A news release from the Boone Police Department said officers responding to a call regarding a fight at an off-campus apartment complex on Thursday found 21-year-old Teh'Ron Fuller, who told the officers he had been stabbed.

