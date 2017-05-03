Police chief: Restaurant workers didn't sing anti-cop song
A North Carolina police chief says the workers of a restaurant accused of singing an anti-cop rap song in front of officers didn't sing it. Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown issued a statement Wednesday saying neither the workers nor the manager at a Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q in Raleigh sang the N.W.A. rap song "F--- The Police" in front of officers as they ate.
