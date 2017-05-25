Police: Body found believed to be that of Uber driver
Police in North Carolina say officers have found a body they believe to be that of a missing Uber driver. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement on Thursday that its homicide unit located a man's body in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and they believe it's Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.
