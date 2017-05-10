Officials: 5 killed in NC crash that closed Interstate 95
The North Carolina Highway Patrol says five people have been killed in a fiery crash that closed a portion of Interstate 95 in both directions. Trooper William Henning confirmed Tuesday that three adults and two children were killed in the crash.
