Obamacare Rates Expected To Increase By 23 Percent In North Carolina

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Blue Cross Blue Shield announced the premium hike Thursday on the heels of a 24.3 percent premium increase this year and a 32.5 percent increase in 2016. Blue Cross' Obamacare premiums have more than doubled since the passage of Obamacare made health insurance mandatory for most Americans in 2014.

Chicago, IL

