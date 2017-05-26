Obamacare Rates Expected To Increase By 23 Percent In North Carolina
Blue Cross Blue Shield announced the premium hike Thursday on the heels of a 24.3 percent premium increase this year and a 32.5 percent increase in 2016. Blue Cross' Obamacare premiums have more than doubled since the passage of Obamacare made health insurance mandatory for most Americans in 2014.
