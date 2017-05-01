Not the charm: Man arrested for robbi...

Not the charm: Man arrested for robbing bank for 3rd time

The third time was not the charm for a North Carolina man jailed without bond after police say he robbed a bank he'd hit twice before. A news release from the Greensboro Police Department said 36-year old Devaughn Damar Jones was taken in to custody Monday after police used video images to identify him as the suspect.

