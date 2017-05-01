Not the charm: Man arrested for robbing bank for 3rd time
The third time was not the charm for a North Carolina man jailed without bond after police say he robbed a bank he'd hit twice before. A news release from the Greensboro Police Department said 36-year old Devaughn Damar Jones was taken in to custody Monday after police used video images to identify him as the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC