North Carolina woman pleads guilty to 2014 fatal shooting
A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 shooting death of her mother's boyfriend. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports 59-year-old Sheryl Pagan Todd entered the plea and was sentenced on Monday to between four and six years in prison for the shooting death of 70-year-old Walter Stevenson Jr. Todd and another family member had confronted Stevenson in August 2014 in an attempt to persuade him to end his relationship with Todd's mother.
