North Carolina to Host 2019 NBA All-Star Game
Charlotte, N.C., will be hosting the 2019 NBA All-Star Game now that North Carolina's anti-LGBT House Bill 2 has been repealed, reports The Charlotte Observer . The NBA had moved the 2017 game from Charlotte because of HB 2, but after Gov. Roy Cooper signed a "compromise" bill that repealed it, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that Charlotte would be eligible to host the 2019 game and related festivities.
