North Carolina teacher suspended for making slave reference

Local media outlets report the teacher at Apex Middle School, about 15 miles southwest of Raleigh, is heard on video telling the student he was being controlled by kids just as slaves were controlled by owners. Ayona Wilson said her 13-year-old son was humiliated when the video was posted to Snapchat, and she has pulled him out of school.

