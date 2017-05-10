North Carolina teacher suspended for making slave reference
Local media outlets report the teacher at Apex Middle School, about 15 miles southwest of Raleigh, is heard on video telling the student he was being controlled by kids just as slaves were controlled by owners. Ayona Wilson said her 13-year-old son was humiliated when the video was posted to Snapchat, and she has pulled him out of school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|8 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|9 hr
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|14 hr
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 5
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC