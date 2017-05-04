North Carolina southeastern beaches report more jellyfish
The StarNews of Wilmington reports that in Oak Island, Water Rescue Chief Bob Ludwig said he's seen more man-of-war sightings than usual. Ludwig noted that there haven't been many complaints because there aren't many people in the water because the ocean is still cold and the surf is rough.
