North Carolina Senate GOP budget spends less than Cooper plan
Senate Republicans offered up a state budget plan Tuesday in contrast with Roy Cooper's recommendation, proposing to spend hundreds of millions less than the Democratic governor wanted while taking different routes on taxes and teacher pay. Highlighting portions of their budget bill hours before its full public release and votes, Senate GOP leaders said they want to increase spending next year by about half the rate that Cooper offered in his plan released two months ago.
