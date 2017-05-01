North Carolina man sentenced to life ...

North Carolina man sentenced to life for fatal 2015 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A North Carolina man will serve a life sentence without parole after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a print shop operator. Local media outlets report the Wayne County jury deliberated around 90 minutes on Tuesday before reaching the verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Kenneth Morgan Stancil III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr... 1 hr spytheweb 1
K2/spice 4 hr Bss 1
News NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 13
News Sugar tax works Apr 20 Spotted Girl 31
News North Carolina police say man held woman, assau... Apr 19 Meme 1
News North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla... Apr 19 Meme 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,727,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC