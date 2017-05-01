North Carolina man sentenced to life for fatal 2015 shooting
A North Carolina man will serve a life sentence without parole after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a print shop operator. Local media outlets report the Wayne County jury deliberated around 90 minutes on Tuesday before reaching the verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Kenneth Morgan Stancil III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|K2/spice
|4 hr
|Bss
|1
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC