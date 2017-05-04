North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
A North Carolina man has been arrested on child sex charges following a joint investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations. The StarNews of Wilmington reports that arresting documents say 34-year-old Michael Hunter Cook, who was taken into custody Wednesday, had sexually explicit photos of a 2-year-old child and a 6-year-old child.
