North Carolina man arrested in connection with Midland bank robbery
Melvin Williamson, 50, of North Carolina was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Community National Bank robbery that happened on Tuesday. According to MPD, it was a tip received through Midland Crime Stoppers led them to Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|518 Wellness Studio
|16 hr
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|Tue
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC