North Carolina Legislative Update - M...

North Carolina Legislative Update - May, 2017 #3

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JD Supra

This week at the General Assembly the Senate focused on moving legislation through committees while House Budget leaders focused on the budget bill . House leaders have indicated they hope to hold votes on the budget bill during the week of May 29. Raise the Age House members voted this week to pass a bill that would raise the age at which individuals are tried as adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals 20 hr Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... Sun slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio May 11 wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC