North Carolina GOP Scrambles to Save Pig Stink
Last week, North Carolina's newly elected Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, vetoed a bill that would have shielded the state's massive industry pork industry against nuisance lawsuits from residents who live near massive hog operations. As I teased out in this post , the facilities foul air and water and make life miserable for neighbors, mainly in areas with sizeable black and Native American populations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 5
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|May 4
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|May 3
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC