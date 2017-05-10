North Carolina GOP Scrambles to Save ...

North Carolina GOP Scrambles to Save Pig Stink

17 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

Last week, North Carolina's newly elected Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, vetoed a bill that would have shielded the state's massive industry pork industry against nuisance lawsuits from residents who live near massive hog operations. As I teased out in this post , the facilities foul air and water and make life miserable for neighbors, mainly in areas with sizeable black and Native American populations.

