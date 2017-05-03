North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Insider...
As an example, a Caucasian male could appoint his female wife president/CEO of a construction company that builds military housing and only an insider or the employees of the company would know" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 3, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an insider with proof a North Carolina based federal contractor is lying about being minority owned to gain an unfair advantage on federal bids for work to call us anytime at 866-714-6466. As we would like to discuss anytime the rewards for this type of information can be huge."
