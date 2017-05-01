North Carolina civil rights center fa...

North Carolina civil rights center faces conservative ire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

A center founded at the University of North Carolina by a civil rights attorney to help the poor and disenfranchised is the latest institution to come under fire from conservatives as they work to leave their mark on the state's higher education system. African-American attorney Julius Chambers, who endured firebomb attacks in the 1960s and 1970s as he fought segregation, founded the UNC Center for Civil Rights in 2001, serving as its first director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 13
News Sugar tax works Apr 20 Spotted Girl 31
News North Carolina police say man held woman, assau... Apr 19 Meme 1
News North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla... Apr 19 Meme 1
Title joke Apr 17 Big dog 1
News Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10) Apr 17 Trent Broad 61
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC