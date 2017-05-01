North Carolina civil rights center faces conservative ire
A center founded at the University of North Carolina by a civil rights attorney to help the poor and disenfranchised is the latest institution to come under fire from conservatives as they work to leave their mark on the state's higher education system. African-American attorney Julius Chambers, who endured firebomb attacks in the 1960s and 1970s as he fought segregation, founded the UNC Center for Civil Rights in 2001, serving as its first director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
|North Carolina police say man held woman, assau...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|North Carolina Mother Of Four Dies After Compla...
|Apr 19
|Meme
|1
|Title joke
|Apr 17
|Big dog
|1
|Man kicked out of Chowan County courtroom for n... (Mar '10)
|Apr 17
|Trent Broad
|61
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC