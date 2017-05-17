North Carolina Accuses 4 of Deliberately Damaging Roofs During Inspections

North Carolina has arrested four men on allegations of attempting to defraud an insurer by damaging roofs during inspections, according a statement from the North Carolina Department of Insurance. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Phillip Brandon Edwards, Mark William Madison, Joel Jayson Smith and Brandon Richard Turner for charges including insurance fraud, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and attempting to obtain property by false pretense in Cabarrus and Davidson counties.

