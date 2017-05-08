New York Will Keep Its Ban On Travel To North Carolina
The ban was enacted to protest passage of House Bill 2, which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. Lawmakers repealed the law in late March and replaced it with House Bill 142.
