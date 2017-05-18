NC awarded $31M grant to battle opioi...

NC awarded $31M grant to battle opioid crisis

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, a federal agency that works to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness, awarded the grant. The state will receive $15.5 million for two consecutive years, with 80 percent of the funds going to treatment and the other 20 percent going to addiction prevention efforts.

Chicago, IL

