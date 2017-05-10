N.B. hires former U.S. ambassador David Wilkins as softwood envoy
The New Brunswick government has appointed a former U.S. ambassador to Canada as the province's special envoy on the softwood trade dispute. During his term, Wilkins helped resolve an earlier dispute over softwood lumber, which the province says won the support of most of the Canadian lumber industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|4 hr
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|12 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|Thu
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|Thu
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC