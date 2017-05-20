Mother charged after 2-year-old rescu...

Mother charged after 2-year-old rescued from hot car

16 hrs ago

A North Carolina police officer rescued a 2-year-old boy left inside a hot car, and the child's mother is facing charges. News outlets quote Greenville police as saying that after bystanders were unable to help, they called police.

