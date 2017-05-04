Many women don't make 'quality' decisions about breast reconstruction
Most women with breast cancer don't make decisions about surgical reconstruction that are based on knowledge and in line with their own preferences, suggests a small U.S. study. "We found that about 60 percent had adequate knowledge and about 60 percent had treatment that fit their preferences," said lead author Dr. Clara Lee, of the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G James Cancer Hospital and Richard J Solove Research Institute in Columbus.
