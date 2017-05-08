Man sentenced for running
Almost 900 members of a global "dark web" pedophile ring sprawling Europe and the Americas have been arrested following a two-year investigation, the FBI and Europol reported after the website's founder was handed a 30-year jail sentence. Chase was sentenced Monday in North Carolina in connection with engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and multiple child pornography charges.
