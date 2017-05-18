Man left trying to explain how car ended up in swimming pool
A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool. Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|12 hr
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC