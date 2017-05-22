Locked out of China, South Korea's K-...

Locked out of China, South Korea's K-pop stars are heading to the US

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

At least that's according to the legions of Korean pop music fans in the United States, who are proving to be unlikely beneficiaries in a long-running diplomatic spat between China and South Korea. "China is South Korea's biggest trading partner, and many Chinese are big fans of Korean pop culture," said Ellen Kong, CEO of Elf Asia, a Hong Kong promotion company specializing in K-pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... 19 hr slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio May 11 wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC