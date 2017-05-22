Locked out of China, South Korea's K-pop stars are heading to the US

At least that's according to the legions of Korean pop music fans in the United States, who are proving to be unlikely beneficiaries in a long-running diplomatic spat between China and South Korea. "China is South Korea's biggest trading partner, and many Chinese are big fans of Korean pop culture," said Ellen Kong, CEO of Elf Asia, a Hong Kong promotion company specializing in K-pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.