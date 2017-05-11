It's time for an independent special prosecutor
Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Senator Howard Baker of Tennesse, Senator Sam Irvin of North Carolina, Majority Council Sam Dash, Senator Herman E Talmadge of Georgia and Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii listening to the testimony of James McCord, one of the Watergate burglers, during the Watergate hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|Wed
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 11
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|May 11
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC