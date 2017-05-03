How the Great War divided North Carolina
As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I, it is useful to remember that North Carolina was very divided about entering "the war to end all wars." For many Tar Heels, World War I was another in a long list of bloody European conflicts that the United States would be best advised to steer clear of.
