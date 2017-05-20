Historic North Carolina black club could possibly reopen
The Charlotte Observer reports owner Carla Cunningham said she plans to restore Charlotte's historic Excelsior Club as an event venue. Earlier this year, Cunningham began foreclosure proceedings on James Ferguson, a prominent civil rights attorney who bought the club from her husband Pete in 2006.
