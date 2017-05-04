Hacking arrest, fake news in tense French presidential race

An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed that he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell. An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed that he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.