Former North Carolina State Director to Consult for Edulog
Education Logistics has contracted with North Carolina's former state director of pupil transportation to provide consulting services to the company and its clients. As School Bus Fleet previously reported , Derek Graham retired in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
