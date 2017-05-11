Fiery crash kills South Carolina family of 4, truck driver

A family of four died when they were hit by a tractor-trailer in a fiery crash that also killed the truck driver and closed a major North Carolina interstate for hours, authorities said Wednesday. A North Carolina Highway Patrol news release said the six-vehicle wreck happened Tuesday afternoon when the Volvo tanker truck was heading south toward a work zone where crews were painting Interstate 95 near the South Carolina state line.

