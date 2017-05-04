FFA Northwest Regional Rally hosted b...

FFA Northwest Regional Rally hosted by Wilkes Community College -

High School students from 25 schools gathered at Wilkes Community College on April 13 for the North Carolina FFA Northwest Region Rally. FFA is a dynamic youth organization within agricultural education that changes lives and prepares students for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.

