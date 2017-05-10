Federal Court Upholds City's Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance
A local adult entertainment club known as "Gentlemen's Playground" filed a lawsuit in July, 2014 challenging the constitutionality of the City of Rocky Mount's Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance . Not only did the club challenge the SOBO's constitutionality, it asserted its dancers did not perform in such a way as to bring its operation within the scope of the SOBO.
