Feces From Hog Farming Is Poisoning B...

Feces From Hog Farming Is Poisoning Black Communities in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

There are an estimated 10 million pigs in North Carolina's pig farming industry. Together, they produce waste equivalent to 100 million humans .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... 20 hr TerriB1 1
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 5 L-town native 1
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) May 4 concerned 8
How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07) May 4 concerned 771
K2/spice May 4 concerned 2
News Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr... May 3 Fed Up in North C... 2
News NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC