Feces From Hog Farming Is Poisoning Black Communities in North Carolina
There are an estimated 10 million pigs in North Carolina's pig farming industry. Together, they produce waste equivalent to 100 million humans .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|20 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 5
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|May 4
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|May 3
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC