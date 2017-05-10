Duke Energy spars with Civil Rights m...

Duke Energy spars with Civil Rights museum over power bills

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The nation's largest utility already turned off the lights during Black History Month at a museum honoring the lunch-counter sit-in that sparked the 1960s civil rights movement. Now it's threatening to cut off the power altogether if the museum doesn't pay thousands more each month to cover the possibility of delinquent payments.

