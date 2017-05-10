Duke Energy spars with Civil Rights museum over power bills
The nation's largest utility already turned off the lights during Black History Month at a museum honoring the lunch-counter sit-in that sparked the 1960s civil rights movement. Now it's threatening to cut off the power altogether if the museum doesn't pay thousands more each month to cover the possibility of delinquent payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|5 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|6 hr
|wanderer
|2
|Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat...
|11 hr
|Facto
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|1
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 5
|L-town native
|1
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|May 4
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|May 4
|concerned
|771
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC