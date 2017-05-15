Dona t overreact to budget numbers

Dona t overreact to budget numbers

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

You may have read in the past few days that the North Carolina Senate has approved its version of a state budget to go into effect on July 1. Depending on your source for the information, however, your perception of the Senate's work might differ markedly from that of other North Carolinians. Did state senators just limit spending to the bare essentials so they could approve a billion-dollar tax cut? Or did they just boost spending substantially on teacher pay raises and other state priorities? The answers to both questions depend on which of two fiscal years we are referencing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy Sun Ralph knew 1
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
518 Wellness Studio May 11 wanderer 2
News Trump Shafts North Carolina After Hurricane Mat... May 11 Facto 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) May 4 concerned 8
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC