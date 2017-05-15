Craft brewers sue, say "cronyism" mai...

Craft brewers sue, say "cronyism" maintains sales middlemen

3 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

North Carolina craft-beer brewers are headed to court, claiming that state laws limiting how much of their own products they may sell are unconstitutional and preserved by political cronyism. The Charlotte Observer reports two Charlotte craft brewers sued the state on Monday after their efforts to change the law were sidelined in the General Assembly.

