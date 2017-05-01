Cooper committing to work with N Carolina economic recruiter
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he'll work with the new private nonprofit to attract companies to North Carolina, rather than cancel its contract and risk further instability to the state's economic brand in part in the aftermath over House Bill 2. Cooper's comments to reporters follow similar statements he made this week when announcing in Charlotte that he had decided on a local attorney to lead the board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. "Even though it may not be the optimum choice of organization for me, I think the instability of trying to restructure would be more damaging than moving forward," Cooper said Tuesday.
