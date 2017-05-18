Confederate statue removals part of New Orleans mayor legacy
Lee's was the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures to be removed under a 2015 City Council vote on a... . A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from Lee Circle Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans.
