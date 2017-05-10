Comey firing troubles top Republicans lawmakers

Top Republicans, including the senator directing the Senate's Russia investigation, said Tuesday they were "troubled" by President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, while other GOP lawmakers tried to stay out of the growing political storm. "I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey's termination," Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement.

