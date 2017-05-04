Civil War revisionism still shames America
If nothing else, President Trump and the Republicans are making Civil War revisionism great again. A couple of weeks ago, North Carolina GOP state Rep. Larry Pittman argued that Abraham Lincoln was "the same sort tyrant" as Adolf Hitler, and was "personally responsible" for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans in an "unnecessary and unconstitutional" war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|concerned
|8
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|12 hr
|concerned
|771
|K2/spice
|13 hr
|concerned
|2
|Small turnout for North Carolina immigration pr...
|Wed
|Fed Up in North C...
|2
|NC governor's judicial pick marks small win in ...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|13
|Sugar tax works
|Apr 20
|Spotted Girl
|31
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC