Carolinian Inn enters into consent judgment

Saturday May 27 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

After filing separate legal actions against each other, the District Attorney's Office and the owners of the Carolinian Inn have agreed to enter into a consent judgment, signifying a joint effort to deter crime at the motel. Both parties were in court Friday morning for a hearing to determine if the state could issue a permanent restraining order against the motel.

