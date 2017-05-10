Carolina Advances Past Furman
Second seed North Carolina earned a 4-0 victory over Furman in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship from Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. North Carolina juggled its doubles tandems and it worked perfectly by dominating the visiting Paladins for the opening point.
