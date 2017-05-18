Butterball to close 600-employee Illinois meatpacking plant
Turkey processor Butterball has announced it will shut its meatpacking plant west of Chicago, resulting in the loss of about 600 full-time jobs. North Carolina-based company on Thursday told workers at its Gusto meatpacking plant in Montgomery of plans to close the facility by the end of July.
