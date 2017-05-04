Boston College Football 2018: Three S...

Boston College Football 2018: Three Star Safety Evan Stewart Commits To Eagles

Boston College landed what could be their biggest 2018 recruit today as safety Evan Stewart announced on Twitter that he has chosen the maroon and gold: What's most impressive with Evan Stewart is his offer list, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Rutgers and Syracuse. The Montvale, New Jersey native is excited about the 4-2-5 scheme according to his interview on NJ.com .

