Blue Cross laying off 165 employees in North Carolina
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Blue Cross and Blue Shield is eliminating jobs in Durham, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem. The Durham insurance company had increased customer-service staff last fall after being fined $3.6 million by the state for widespread problems during open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.
