Black trans woman dies as result of Charlotte assault

11 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Sherrell Faulkner, a transgender native of Charlotte, died on May 16. Her death was the result of injuries sustained during an assault in Nov. of 2016. Faulkner is the 11th transgender homicide victim nationwide so far this year.

Chicago, IL

