Bible-quoting preacher attacks 76-year-old man with whipped cream container, cops say

Three weeks after Terry Backus allegedly stomped a homeless man while inhaling "whip-its," he used a commercial grade metal container to strike a 76-year-old man in the head, police say. Backus, a self-styled Bible-quoting preacher from North Carolina, admitted to Key West Police Officer Carter Sims he indeed struck Mustafa Abadal-Khallaq Tuesday afternoon while in a small park at 200 Front St. in Truman Annex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.